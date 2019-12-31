Escape from Tarkov: The Extortionist Quest Guide

The Extortionist is the second task that you can get from Skier in Escape from Tarkov. You will need to be level 7 to be able to get this task. The task takes place on the Customs map and requires you to find hidden cargo that Skier wants.

The first thing you will need to do is find a key on a dead body. This body can be found just north of the RUAF roadblock on the east side of the river, near the bottom of the map. When you search the body and find the key, you will need to get to a Cabin to the north of the gas station. While you don't need the keys to finish the task, they do make it a lot easier.

When you get the keys head east into the main storage complex. It can be a good idea to take a route that hugs the south wall of the complex, then move into the storage area you need when you reach the train bridge.

You can see the location of the key marked with a red arrow on the map above, while the cabin location is marked with a red square. These maps are from eftmaps.com, which is an excellent resource for people who play the game. When you get the documents you need from the Cabin, just extract and then hand the documents to Skier to finish the task. You will lose the item if you die before extraction, so make extraction your priority after you pick it up.

Upon completion of the task, you will receive the following rewards:

3200 XP

Skier Rep

500 Dollars

Vepr AKM/VPO-209 366TKM Carbine

3x Izhmash AK mags, 30 round 7.62x39 AK

