How to Breed Horses in Minecraft

All of the animals in Minecraft come with a viable use to make your gameplay experience easier or make a resource easier to track down. A useful animal you'll want to learn how to breed is horses. Horses are a fantastic form of transportation if you're looking to travel long distances. You'll need a saddle to ride them, though, but before you can worry about that, you need to tame and breed them.

Horse Locations

There are two viable biomes you can find a horse in Minecraft:

Plains

Savannah

Taming Horses

To tame a horse, you'll need to repeatedly attempt to mount an adult horse by approaching it and interact with it with an empty hand. When you mount the creature, it will buck you off. Each time you get bucked off, you increase the horse's temper, getting closer to taming it.

You won't be able to tell what temper level the horse has, but you need to continually mount the horse to gain its trust. You'll notice you can remain on the horse longer each time it bucks you off it. You'll know you have gone past the horse's temper threshold when you see hearts above its heart.

How to Breed a Horse

When you have adequately tamed a pair of horses and have them caroled near your home, you're ready to start breeding them. You can use one of two special items to breed them:

Golden Apples

Golden Carrots

You can find these items inside of chests at stronghold altars, underwater ruins, dungeons, igloos, desert temples, Mineshafts, and woodland mansions. However, you can also make them by placing a single apple or carrot into your crafting table with nine Gold Ingots.

You'll find mining the gold ingots and harvesting the apple or carrots can be far easier than looting the dangerous locations in your world.

When you have your two golden apples or carrots, feed them to the respective horses, and they will enter love mode. The two of them will mate and produce a foal. The foal needs time to grow into a full-grown adult, and during this time, it is untamed, so make sure it's in a secure location. When it reaches adulthood, you'll need to tame it like you tamed your first horse.

