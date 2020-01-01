How to Claim GTA Online's Free New Year's Gifts

Rockstar Games are in the holiday spirit and are giving away some free in-game items to celebrate the New Year in GTA Online. There are two festive bodysuits that you can get, and all you need to do is play the game.

December 31 - Yellow Reindeer Lights Bodysuit

January 1 - Neon Festive Lights Bodysuit

Playing on those dates will also get you a Firework Launcher, 20 Firework Rockets, plus full snacks and armor. There are also a plethora of discounts available on both real estate and vehicles, but you'll need to be fast to take advantage of them.

Real Estate:

MC Clubhouses – 50% off

MC Business Properties – 50% off

Executive Offices – 50% off

Bunkers – 50% off

Hangars – 50% off

Facilities – 50% off

Vehicles:

Pegassi Tezeract – 40% off

Imponte Deluxo – 30% off

Mammoth Avenger – 40% off

Mammoth Thruster – 40% off

Ocelot Stromberg – 40% off

Armored Kuruma – 40% off

Buckingham Akula – 40% off

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom – 40% off

HVY APC – 40% off

HVY Barrage – 40% off

RCV – 40% off

Don't forget to link your Rockstar Social Club and Twitch accounts, doing so will get you Pixel Pete's Arcade property in Paleto Bay. You'll need to purchase it but will receive a full rebate of the price within 72 hours. This will also entitle you to a further 10 percent discount on the prices listed above. Finally, the Dewbauchee JB 700W is available to purchase from Warstock Cache and Carry. This version of the car comes with some heavy firepower installed, so drive with care.

