How to Fix the Winterfest Holiday Stocking Bug in Fortnite

For the last couple of weeks, the Holiday Stocking in Fortnite has been giving us daily challenges to complete to get some lovely holiday loot. Unfortunately, it appears to have bugged for a lot of players today. Previously, this wasn't an issue because if you went to the Winterfest Cabin in the menus and there was nothing in the stocking, opening a present would reset it.

With all the presents gone for a lot of players, this method will no longer work. Thankfully, the fix for it is pretty simple. All you need to do is play through a match, head back to the lobby and then to the Winterfest Cabin again, and it will be filled with another challenge for you. You can also restart the game to fix the issue. Remember, you will more than likely need to do the same thing each day until the end of Winterfest, as it is unknown when Epic will be able to patch the issue.

If the stocking in the Winterfest Lodge is empty for you, restart the game or play a match, then visit the Lodge again to claim the new Challenge. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 1, 2020

Today's challenge is to light the frozen fireworks you can find on different beaches throughout the game. You only need to light one of them, and this will get you the 2020 Glider to celebrate the New Year. You can use our helpful guide to find which beaches the frozen fireworks are on.

If you need help with any other Winterfest Challenges, we have a full list of the challenges, and how to complete them. You have until Jan. 7 to get them all wrapped up, as this is when Winterfest ends.

