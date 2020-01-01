How to Earn a Score of 8000 or Higher on a T Course in Mario Kart Tour

A new Tour is underway in Mario Kart Tour, and there are plenty of new challenges to complete. One of the new challenges is to earn a score of 8000 or higher on a T course. T courses are easy to spot, as the end with the letter T. These are tricker versions of courses, which is good news for this challenge.

The trickier the course, the more obstacles and ways to add to a combo it will contain, and these high scoring challenges are all about combos. The following actions during a race will help you build up a combo:

Having a higher driver, vehicle, or glider level

Hitting other drivers with items while playing

Collecting coins

Hitting a drift to get a boost

Preforming a jump boost

Finishing at a higher placement, such as first

You can give yourself a good headstart by finding a T course that will let you use a driver, glider, and kart that you have already leveled up, as these will award you highers points to your total.

The real trick is to build up the largest combo that you can, by threading lots of smaller actions like jumping, drifting, and using items and picking up coins. This will give you large multipliers, easily letting you hit that 8000 points mark. Also, it might take you just a few turns around the course to learn where everything is and how to get the best score. Just keep practicing until you break the 8000 score barrier.

