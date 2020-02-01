How to Get Amalgam Barrel Diffusion in Warframe

Amalgam Barrel Diffusion is a hybrid mod in Warframe that grants bonuses to Pistol Multishot, and dodge speed. When used in a build, you will not be able to use the standard Barrel Diffusion mod in conjunction with it.

This mod can only be obtained by getting 50 points during the Thermia Fractures event on Orb Vallis. This event is not permanent, but it is pretty common at the moment. The event involves killing Coolant Raknoids and using their parts to seal Thermia Fractures on Orb Vallis. Each Fracture that you seal is worth 1 point, although filling a canister that you get from the Coolant Raknoids will get you 7 points. You will need to reach 50 points to unlock the Amalgam Barrel Diffusion mod.

The Amalgam Barrel Diffusion mod bestows the following benefits:

Rank 0 + 18 percent Multishot, +10 percent Dodge Speed

Rank 1 + 37 percent Multishot, +20 percent Dodge Speed

Rank 2 + 55 percent Multishot, +30 percent Dodge Speed

Rank 3 + 73 percent Multishot, +40 percent Dodge Speed

Rank 4 + 91 percent Multishot, +50 percent Dodge Speed

Rank 5 + 110 percent Multishot, +60 percent Dodge Speed

Amalgam Barrel Diffusion is not currently considered to be a powerful mod in the game. It gives less Multishot bonus that the standard Barrel Diffusion mod, while dodge speed is considered a dead stat for practically all Warframes in the game. The only Warframe that benefits from it is Limbo, as it allows him to do his dodge-shift into the Void faster.

It does give the dodge speed benefit from merely being on your pistol, however. You don't need to have the pistol in your hand to get the bonus. It does have a high mod capacity draw, maxing out at 15 draw at Rank 5.

While you may not use Amalgam Barrel Diffusion, it is still worth getting when it is available, as a future patch could turn it into something more valuable to discerning Tenno out there.

