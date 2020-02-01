Arlo is one of the three Team GO Rocket leaders in Pokémon GO. You can find them by defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts at captured PokéStops. You'll need to find six mysterious components to create a Rocket Radar. You can equip it from your bag and use it to locate one of the leaders. When you find Arlo at Leader Hideout, you'll need to face off against them to clear out the Hideout.

How to Beat Arlo in Pokémon GO

Arlo now has a new line-up of Pokémon available to bring out against you during your fight. You have a handful of options available to you to fight him, so make sure you keep a rotating roster of compelling choice to use during the engagement.

First Pokémon

The first Pokémon is Bagon, which is a Dragon-type. You'll want to use another Dragon, Fairy, or Ice-type Pokémon or one capable of using any of those move types against it. Bagon has Bite or Ember as their first move, and then Flamethrower, Crunch, or Twister for their second.

Second Pokémon

The second Pokémon in Arlo's roster can consist of Charizard a Fire and Flying-type, Blastoise a Water-type, or Steelix a Steel and Ground-type. All of these Pokémon vary in their types, making it a little challenging to know the best approach to prepare to fight any of these three.

Your best bet might be to rely on a Water-type Pokémon. While they are not effective or stable against Blastoise, you can have them use different moves than Water-type to damage it, and also use these typings to take out Steelix or Charizard if you fight them. It'd be the best bet to ensure you have a durable option for the second choice to win in a fight of attempting to wear out the other's Pokémon.

Third Pokémon

The final Pokémon Arlo could use against you is Dragonite a Dragon and Flying-type, Salamence a Dragon and Flying-type, and Scizor a Bug and Steel-type. You have a bit more consistency here than you did with the other Pokémon choices.

Dragonite and Salamence share the same typing, so you can use a Dragon, Rock, Fairy, or Ice-type during this fight to bring them down pretty fast. While Scizor is a Steel-type, they are resistant to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-types, but not Rock-type. You may want to rely on a Pokémon with Rock-type abilities or a Rock-type to fight any of these three.

You'll have to think about what type of Pokémon you want to use against any of these different sets. You want to use a general moveset of attacks, focusing on what is resistant to the Pokémon to have yours last the longest. It's tempting to find a Pokémon that can consistently use super-effective attacks, but Arlo's roster comes with quite a bit of health.

It's a game of attrition, with you wanting to last as long as possible. The higher defense and overall resistances your Pokémon has, the longer you can stay in a fight.

We'll update this guide if Arlo's line-up of Pokémon changes.

