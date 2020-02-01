Cliff is one of three Team GO Rocket leaders in Pokémon GO. If you're going to take on the Rockets, you'll likely face this leader at some point. You can find him by picking up Mysterious Components from Team GO Grunts at captured PokéStops. When you have six you can build a Rocket Radar to locate a Leader Hideout.

How to Beat Cliff in Pokémon GO

Cliff has a new line up of Pokémon to use this time around. You won't have an easy time taking him down, and you'll want to focus on using durable Pokémon to meet his outstanding collection.

First Pokémon

The new first Pokémon Cliff will use against you is Stantler a Normal-type Pokémon. There's nothing too special about fighting this one, so you'll want to stick to using a Fighting-type to take them down quickly. You'll want to avoid using Ghost-types when fighting it.

Second Pokémon

The next choice is a toss-up between three options. Cliff might throw Electivire an Electric-type, Marowak a Ground-Type, or Onyx a Rock-type Pokémon against you. All three of these choices vary, making your next roster choice a bit difficult.

Your best option would likely be to choose a robust Grass-type Pokémon into this encounter. While Electivire is not weak to grass, a Grass-type could reliably withstand their attacks, and cause a severe amount of damage to Marowak and Onyx because they are both weak to that type.

Any Electric or Water-type Pokémon would be too big of a risk because if Cliff has Electivire you could find yourself cornered pretty quick. A Grass-type remains a safe bet with a reliable series of attacks capable of damaging any of these options.

Third Pokémon

The final choice might place your roster to the test and strain your skills. Cliff could have Swampert a Water and Ground-type, Torterra Grass and Ground-type, or Tyranitar a Rock and Dark-type Pokémon. You have a handful of options available to you.

The best option would be another Grass-type against this trio. A Grass-type would be able to damage Tyranitar and Swampert if Cliff uses them severely. It would not do any significant damage against Torterra, but it'd be an excellent choice to fight with during this engagement.

You'll want to avoid Electric, Fire, or Rock-type Pokémon during this final fight. You'll find these Pokémon can make short work of them, and you'll quickly find yourself without a reliable team to withstand Cliff's attacks.

You'll want a robust line-up of Pokémon to face off against Cliff. While you can focus on out-right damaging his roster, you'll find it far more useful to come to the fight, ready to have an engagement of endurance. You want to withstand the attacks, while also dealing a reasonable degree of damage to Cliff's roster. Make sure you're ready for the long haul.

