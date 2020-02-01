What is the Hatch 7 Eggs Reward in Pokémon GO?

The January Research Tasks have arrived in Pokémon GO, and one, in particular, seems to have Trainers out there curious. There is the usual collection of research tasks that you can get by spinning PokéStops. You can hold up to three of these tasks at once, giving you plenty of options about what to work on.

As always, tasks can range from taking a snapshot of your buddy to catching Pokémon or making great throws. All you need to do to get them is visit PokéStops, so be sure to visit plenty of them over the coming days.

One of the tasks is to hatch seven eggs, and people want to know what the reward is to see if it is worth putting in all that effort. The reward for this task would appear to be an Alolan Vulpix encounter, although this has yet to be confirmed. Alolan Vulpix is an Ice-type, with a max CP of 883, 109 Defense, 96 Attack, and 116 Stamina. If you don't have one already, then the encounter is a great reward.

It's not just January Research Tasks that you have to worry about right now, as the Take-Over Continues Special Research Tasks are also available. These Special Research tasks involve Team GO Rocket, and making it through them will earn you a fight with Team GO Rocket Boss, Giovanni.

The first Research Breakthrough of the year is also active, involving a Lapras with Ice Shard and Ice Beam. The Lapras Research Breakthrough will run from Jan. 1, at 1 pm, to Feb. 1, at 1 pm PST.

The Adventure Sync Hatchathon is also currently ongoing in the game and will run until Jan. 16 at 1 pm PST. This will reward extra bonuses for hatching eggs, so it's the perfect time to work on those seven eggs for your Field Research. You will get the follow bonuses during the Hatchathon:

x2 Hatch Candy

x2 Hatch Stardust

After walking 50km you will get 50,000 Stardust, 15 Rare Candies, a Unova Stone

It's an extremely busy time in Pokémon GO at the moment, so time to get walking.

Next page