How to Beat Sierra in Pokémon GO

Sierra is one of the three Team GO Rocket leaders you can fight in Pokémon GO. To face her, you need to collect six Mysterious Components from Rocket Grunts at captured PokéStops. After you receive them, you can build a Rocket Radar to hone in on a Leader Hideout. Here's what you need to know to fight Sierra.

You need to use robust and durable Pokémon when fighting Sierra. If you use damage-based choices, you'll find your Pokémon can attack well, but they won't last in a long fight. You want to use more defensive options with all-around general attacks to consistently fight against any Pokémon Sierra throws at you.

First Pokémon

The first Pokémon you'll face against Sierra is Absol a Dark-type. You can choose to use a Bug, Fairy, or a Fighting-type Pokémon, or one with any of these type-attacks. You shouldn't have too much trouble with any of the three choices.

Second Pokémon

Sierra has the opportunity to choose one of three different Pokémon for this option. She could pull out Alakazam, a Psychic-type; Lapras, a Water and Ice-type; or Cacturne, a Grass and Dark-type. Not many Pokémon match up in terms of a similar type, so you'll have to remain creative and flexible during this portion of the battle.

Your best option is to pick a Pokémon who is a Bug-type or can use Bug-type moves to attack Alakazam and Cacturne. They are both weak to Bug. However, Lapras is weak to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-types. A Fighting-type would work against Cacturne and Lapras, but if Sierra uses Alkazam, they could easily take out a Fighting-type, and then you're left with a useless slot.

Your best option might be to go with Heracross, because it's a Bug- and Fighting-type, or Pinsir, Scizor, or Leavanny.

Third Pokémon

Sierra has another series of three options to choose from for her final Pokémon. She could have Gallade a Psychic and Fighting-type, Houndoom a Fire and Dark-type, or Shiftry a Grass and Dark-type. Some of these types match up far better than the previous options, so you might have an easier time making a choice.

Your best option would be to find a reliable Flying-type Pokémon to whittle down Shiftry or Gallade quickly. Unfortunately, Houndoom is not weak to a Flying-type, but he cannot cause super-effective against one. You'll need to watch to see the other typing choices for your Pokémon due to Houndoom having Fire and Dark moves.

Lugia would be an excellent option because it could resist some of Gallade's attacks, and deal considerable damage to all three options. You'd have to avoid Psychic-type attacks against Shiftry, but that's about it.

Regardless of the options you choose for each battle, you'll want to make sure you consider a stable, reliable defensive type for each battle. It's a fight of endurance with Sierra's Pokémon bringing plenty of health and damage to the table. The more durable your choices are, the longer you can last and make it to the end of the fight.

