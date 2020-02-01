How To Do Pokémon GO's Hatchathon 2020

Pokémon GO returns with an event at the start of the year: Hatchathon 2020. Trainers in the game now have more motivation than ever to start the year off with more paces and placing those eggs into incubators to have them start hatching. Here's what you need to know about the event.

What To Do

The event takes place from Jan. 2 starting at 1:00pm PST ending at Jan. 16 1:00pm PST. During the time frame, you receive twice as many Pokémon Candy and Stardust rewards after hatching an egg.

Your overall goal is to reach 50km before the end of the event to receive:

50,000 Stardust

15 Rare Candies

A Unova Stone

You want to consistently put eggs into incubators while walking around with Pokémon GO active. The eggs have particular rewards and have Pokémon with unique looks available inside of them.

Exclusive Items

The eggs you hatch during Hatchathon 2020 have the chance of producing a unique Pokémon with an exclusive look for the New Year.

2km eggs can contain a Pichu or Wurmple with a Party Hat

7km eggs can contain a Pichu with a Party Hat

Beyond those items, you have the opportunity to purchase a pair of 2020 Specs from the Style Shop. You can pick them up for 160 PokéCoins under the "Glasses" section.

Event Pokémon

While you're walking around, you might notice a two-star raid at the gyms. These locations also have event-exclusive Pokémon, such as Raticate and Wobbuffet wearing a Party Hat. You and your friends can work together to try and take them down during the event.

Watch out because you may notice an exclusive Pikachu in the wild also wearing a Party Hat. You'll have to roam around to locate these, so check out areas you'd generally find Electric-type Pokémon, such as industrial buildings, colleges, and drier climates.

Additionally, all of the Party Hat Pokémon (Pichu, Wurmple, Wobbuffet, Raticate, and Pikachu) all have Shiny versions. If you're lucky to find one of the wild, make sure you rush after them when you see them.

Next page