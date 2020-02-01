Wild Feverfew Locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 boasts many plants that can be harvested, sold to merchants, and used to craft various items. While Wild Feverfew may be familiar, players often find it hard to locate when trying to complete daily challenges.

Wild Feverfew, also known as Parthenium Ligulatum, is a short flower with white petals, yellow florets, and a green leafy base. It is found throughout the New Austin area, near Cholla Springs and Armadillo.

The plant can be consumed to fill up a player’s Stamina Core. It can also be crafted into medicine, poison for weapons, seasoning for cooking, and other consumables using recipes in a Pamphlet.

Since it is a white flower, it is very distinct on the soil backdrop with color differentiation. The plant can be found in the area west of the town near Armadillo. Also, a few plants can be harvested along the vertical railroad nearby, and where the Armadillo text is on the map.

Unfortunately, those in the singleplayer mode must finish the Arthur Morgan section of the campaign before unlocking this area.

The Wild Feverfew will be an essential consumable during the later parts of the game, as the stamina boost makes traveling the long distances that are required, much faster.

