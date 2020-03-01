Best Ground Type Pokémon in Pokémon GO

Picking out your favorite Pokémon is every trainer's past time whenever they play a game from the Pokémon series. However, some want to know the absolute best to use in a game, and those who play Pokémon GO want to know who they need to seek out to become a standout player against other trainers. Here's what we know about the best Ground-type Pokémon in the game.

The Best Ground Type in Pokémon GO

A straight Ground-type Pokémon is weak to Grass, ice, and Water-type moves. A majority of Pokémon on this list are hybrids, making a Ground-type and something else. Many of the Pokémon on this list have a preferred moveset, meaning you may have caught one of them, but they may not be as effective without their best attacks.

Garchomp

Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon, making it weak to Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type attacks. It has a Max CP of 3962, an attack of 261, defense of 193, and stamina of 239. The ideal moveset is it to know Dragon Tail and Earthquake.

Garchomp is an excellent choice and a powerful Pokémon. Its weaknesses are exclusive, and not many may have a Pokémon capable of using a Dragon or Fairy-type move to damage it. Ice is a bit easier to come across, but not as easy as other choices, such as water, fire, or electricity attacks. For attacks, you can alternatively have one that uses Outrage and Mudshot, or Dragon Tail and Outrage. Of the three choices, you'll want to avoid the third one because it limits Garchomp to only using Dragon-type attacks.

You can start by capturing a Gible, evolving it into a Gabite, and eventually have it become a Garchomp.

Groudon

Groudon is a Legendary Pokémon that is exclusively a Ground-type, making it weak to Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves. It has a Max CP of 4115, an attack of 270, defense of 228, and stamina of 205. The ideal moveset you want for it is a toss between Dragon Tail and Solar Beam or Dragon Tail and Earthquake.

Groudon is an excellent choice if you're on the hunt for a solid Ground-type. The choice between having your Gourdon use solar beam over earthquakes weighs into the fact that solar beam is an excellent Grass-type move. You can turn Groudon into a solid grass attacker, especially given its massive attack stats. Its higher defense stats make it a bit tanker than Garchomp, but you'd need to find a good position for Groudon in your roster.

Because Groudon is a Legendary Pokémon, you won't have as many chances to attempt to capture it. You'd need to wait for an exclusive event to happen, so if you're hunting for this Pokémon, keep your eyes on any of Niantic's events for Pokémon GO.

Mamoswine

Mamoswine is ice and Ground-type Pokémon, making it weak Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel, and Water-type moves. It has a Max CP of 3328, an attack of 247, a defense of 146, and stamina of 242. The ideal moveset is to have it know Mud Slap and Avalanche, but you can also have yours know Powder Snow and Avalanche, or Mud Slap and Bulldoze.

Mamoswine is a bulky attacker in Pokémon GO. Unfortunately, it does lack defense, so if you were to use this option, you'd want to make sure you have other durable fighters in your line-up to help support it. You'll need to find the perfect Pokémon to face it off against, but if you do, you'll be capable of pushing them aside as if they were nothing.

Unlike the other two, Mamoswine has more type of weaknesses. If you can prepare for those weaknesses and plan accordingly, you can have it deal some incredible damage.

You can capture a Swinub and evolve it into a Piloswine to later have it become Mamoswine. You do need a Sinnoh Stone for Piloswine to turn it into a Mamoswine.

Rhyperior

Rhyperior is a Rock and Ground-type Pokémon, making it weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water moves. It has a Max CP of 3733, an attack of 241, a defense of 190, and stamina of 251. It's ideal moveset switches between Mud Slap and Earthquake or Smack Down and Earthquake, depending on how you want to use Rhyperior.

Much like Mamoswine, Rhyperior comes with an array of additional weaknesses, making it easier for trainers and other opponents to counter it. However, the Pokémon's robust defense makes it a stand out option the capability of dealing damage as much as it receives it. If you can plan to place Rhyperior as a defensive option for Gyms or to face off against Electric, Poison, or Flying-type Pokémon, you can watch this reliable option go to down on your opponents.

You first need to acquire Rhyhorn and then evolve it into a Rhydon. After that, you'll need a Sinnoh Stone before you can evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior.

Excadrill

Excadrill is a Steel and Ground-type Pokémon, making it weak to Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type moves. It has a Max CP of 3244, an attack of 255, a defense of 129, and stamina of 242. You'll find its ideal moveset is a toss-up of Metal Claw and Drill Run, Mud Slap and Drill Run, or Mud Slap and Earthquake. For a more varied movest, you'll likely want to stick to Metal Claw and Drill Run.

If you're looking to add an attacker to your group, and you need a Ground-type, Excadrill is an excellent option. The biggest problem with it is its defense. If it's stacking up against a durable attacker with a decent defense, it may not be able to whittle down their opponent. But if you can correctly navigate when to bring out Excadrill against the correct opponent and counter their overall type, you should have a good time of winning the day.

