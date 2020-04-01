How to Fix Escape from Tarkov Launcher Issues?
Escape from Tarkov has rapidly grown on live streaming platform Twitch after a partnership for a holiday in-game cosmetic drops event. With the additional eyes on the hardcore and realistic online first-person shooter, there is now even more action available to players. However, this has also brought more complaints from users who have problems with the game launcher, among other issues.
Some of the solutions that have worked for others include:
Basic solutions
- Reinstall the Battlestate Games Launcher
- Reinstall the game
- Restart your computer
- Update your Drivers, .NET Framework, and Windows itself
Run the game as an Administrator
- Navigate to the game’s folder and right-click EscapeFromTarkov.exe
- Select ‘Properties’ and go to the Compatibility menu
- Tick the box for ‘Execute this program as an administrator.’
- Apply the new settings
Keep the Launcher Window open
- Go into the Launcher settings
- Navigate to the “When I Launch The Game” drop-down menu
- Select the “Keep The Launcher Window Open” option
Turn on Integrity Checks
- Navigate to the arrow underneath your name in the Launcher
- Select ‘Integrity Check’
- Wait a few minutes for the process to finish
Clear the Cache
- Repeat the steps in the solution above, but select ‘Clear Cache’ instead
Clean your Windows Temp folder
- Press the Windows key and R, to bring up the Run box
- Enter in %temp%
- Find the folder for the Launcher
- Clear the temporary files
Users with Antivirus programs like Bitdefender have also reported that whitelisting Escape from Tarkov and the Battlestate Games Launcher fixed the problem.
If none of these solutions work, the Escape from Tarkov support team has suggested reinstalling Windows. However, users should contact the support team before doing so, whether directly through the launcher’s bug report form or on the website. Also, this option should be a last resort that requires proper preparation like the backup of your data before going through with it.