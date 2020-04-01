How to Fix Escape from Tarkov Launcher Issues?

Escape from Tarkov has rapidly grown on live streaming platform Twitch after a partnership for a holiday in-game cosmetic drops event. With the additional eyes on the hardcore and realistic online first-person shooter, there is now even more action available to players. However, this has also brought more complaints from users who have problems with the game launcher, among other issues.

Some of the solutions that have worked for others include:

Basic solutions

Reinstall the Battlestate Games Launcher

Reinstall the game

Restart your computer

Update your Drivers, .NET Framework, and Windows itself

Run the game as an Administrator

Navigate to the game’s folder and right-click EscapeFromTarkov.exe

Select ‘Properties’ and go to the Compatibility menu

Tick the box for ‘Execute this program as an administrator.’

Apply the new settings

Keep the Launcher Window open

Go into the Launcher settings

Navigate to the “When I Launch The Game” drop-down menu

Select the “Keep The Launcher Window Open” option

Turn on Integrity Checks

Navigate to the arrow underneath your name in the Launcher

Select ‘Integrity Check’

Wait a few minutes for the process to finish

Clear the Cache

Repeat the steps in the solution above, but select ‘Clear Cache’ instead

Clean your Windows Temp folder

Press the Windows key and R, to bring up the Run box

Enter in %temp%

Find the folder for the Launcher

Clear the temporary files

Users with Antivirus programs like Bitdefender have also reported that whitelisting Escape from Tarkov and the Battlestate Games Launcher fixed the problem.

If none of these solutions work, the Escape from Tarkov support team has suggested reinstalling Windows. However, users should contact the support team before doing so, whether directly through the launcher’s bug report form or on the website. Also, this option should be a last resort that requires proper preparation like the backup of your data before going through with it.

