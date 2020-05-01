How to Get the Apostate Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2

The Apostate is a Legendary Sniper Rifle that was introduced to Destiny 2 with the Shadowkeep expansion. It is an Energy Sniper Rifle that does Arc damage.

To get the Apostate Sniper Rifle, you will need to complete the Altar of Sorrows public activity on the Moon. You can find the Altar of Sorrows on your map in the Director when you have finished the Shadowkeep storyline. When that part of the story is complete, visit Eris Morn, who will give you a mission that allows access to the Altar of Sorrows.

The Altar of Sorrows give rotating rewards, that change daily. If you finish the event, and it doesn't drop the right weapon, just return the next day and try again. If it still doesn't drop, the reward you want will definitely be coming the following day. The rewards can be The Apostate Sniper Rifle, the Heretic Rocket Launcher, and the Blasphemer Shotgun. To get the weapon reward, you will need to kill the final boss by surviving until Tier 5.

The weapons have a one hundred percent chance to drop but will have random rolls, so you might need to farm the event for a while to get a great roll. For PvP, you will want something like a Fluted Barrel, Accurized Rounds, Moving Target, and Box Breathing. If you prefer to stay on the move in the Crucible, then Quickdraw or Snapshot Sights as a final perk would be better. You might want to experiment with Shield Disorient as a third perk, but Moving Target will give more consistent benefits, while Shield Disorient is very situational.

Apostate Stats

Impact - 55

Range - 42

Stability - 47

Handing - 69

Reload Speed - 65

Aim Assistance - 73

Zoom - 40

Recoil - 49

Rounds Per Minute - 140

Mag Size - 5

