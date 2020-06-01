How to Defeat the Jackal in Warframe - Boss Fight Guide

The Jackal in Warframe is a massive mechanical enemy that is the boss of the Venus system. The fight takes place at the Fossa node. The Jackal is armed with a front-facing Gattling Gun, missiles, cluster grenades, and a powerful slam attack.

What Weapons to Use

Hard-hitting weapons like Sniper Rifles shine against the Jackal, with the Rubico Prime providing fantastic damage output. Modding for Puncture, Electric, and Radiation damage will take care of the Robotic armor, while Magnetic is the best damage type against the Proto Shield.

How to Fight The Jackal

The trick to fighting the Jackal, especially as a boss fight in a Sortie mission, is to stay behind it. If this proves difficult, there are four pillars in the arena; the battle takes place that will provide good cover from both the homing missiles and the Gattling Gun. You will need to keep consistent damage on one of the Jackal's legs so that you can knock it over, and then damage the body. Cycle through the legs, reducing them to zero health and making the Jackal fall, then put as much damage as you can into the body. It is vital to keep the sustained fire on the legs, as they will regenerate health when they stop taking damage.

It is also vital to kill the Ospreys that the Jackal will spawn very quickly, as these will drop bombs that can do a lot of damage. Stealth frames will be able to get close to the legs to do melee damage safely, but you need to be careful about the Ospreys, or your allies attracting a barrage of homing missiles in your direction.

Circle in and out of cover, taking out the legs and damaging the body, and you should have no problem staying safe. Tanky Warframes like Rhino and Inaros are great if you are worried about surviving. Nidus doesn't shine in this fight as during the battle there are limited ways to maintain your stacks itself. Limbo is always a great option to allow you to revive other players safely, but be careful with Cataclysm as this can interfere with the fight. If you do, bring a Limbo, make sure he has been modded to have a meager range.

Next page