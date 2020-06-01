What Will The Jan 2020 Pokémon Go Community Day Featured Pokemon Be?

The first Community Day of 2020 will be arriving in Pokémon GO on Jan. 19. The event will run for three hours and will start at 11 am local time, finishing up at 2 pm local time. At the moment, Niantic has yet to release any information on what the event's featured Pokémon will be. As soon as they do, we will update this guide with the relevant information.

Community Day's are all about getting out in the world and playing with your friends, and they center around the chance to catch special Pokémon in the wild. As well as special Pokémon, there are also standard rewards that players can take advantage of during the event.

2x catch Stardust

2x catch XP

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance

If will be the perfect time to work on any Research Tasks that involve egg hatching, especially the task to hatch seven eggs in the game. Finishing this research task will net you an encounter with Alolan Vulpix.

There is a lot to do in Pokémon GO while we wait for the Community Day special Pokémon to be announced. The Take-Over Continues Special Research Tasks are also available. These Special Research tasks involve Team GO Rocket, and making it through them will earn you a fight with Team GO Rocket Boss, Giovanni.

The first Research Breakthrough of the year is also active, involving a Lapras with Ice Shard and Ice Beam. The Lapras Research Breakthrough runs from Jan. 1, at 1:00 pm, to Feb. 1, at 1 pm PST.

The Adventure Sync Hatchathon is also currently ongoing in the game and will run until Jan. 16 at 1:00 pm PST. You receive additional rewards for hatching eggs, so it's the perfect time to work on those seven eggs for your Field Research. You will receive the following bonuses during Hatchathon 2020:

Twice as many Hatch Candy

Twice as much Hatch Stardust

After walking 50km you will receive 50,000 Stardust, 15 Rare Candies, and a Unova Stone

It's a hectic time in Pokémon GO at the moment, so get to walking.

