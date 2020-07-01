How to Get the Long Goodbye Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2

The Long Goodbye is a Legendary Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 that you can only earn from the Insight Terminus Strike. The Insight Terminus takes place on Nessus and will see you taking on a lot of Cabal and Vex enemies as you try to stop a power Psion from taking over a Vex network.

Like all Strike-specific loot, the Long Goodbye has a random chance to drop upon completion of the Strike. The good news is that this Strike is quite straightforward. Hard-hitting weapons like Sniper Rifles, Hand Cannons, and Rocket Launchers will all shine during this Strike. For much of the Strike, you will be following Kargen, the Psion boss, taking out rooms of enemies. At the midpoint of the Strike, you will need to kill some fierce Cabal enemies to drop Orbs that will allow you to open a door and proceed through the Strike. When you reach the final room, you will need to take on Kargen and some waves of Cabal, so be mindful of the massive area-of-effect attacks that Kargen can use.

The Long Goodbye Sniper Rifle comes with Adaptative Frame and the following potential Perks:

Perk 1

Any three of the following: Arrowhead Break, Chambered Compensator, Corkscrew Rifling, Extended Barrel, Fluted Barrel, Full Bore, Hammer-Forged Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, Smallbore

Perk 2

Any two of the following: Extended Mag, Alloy Magazine, Armor-Piercing Rounds, High-Caliber Rounds, Ricochet Rounds, Light Mag.

Perk 3

One of the following: Outlaw, Firmly Planted, Snapshot Sights, High-Impact Reserves.

Perk 4

One of the following: Rapid Hit, Rampage, Fourth Time's The Charm, Dragonfly.

For PvE content, we would suggest hunting for a roll with Extend Mag, high impact reserves, Fourth Times The Charm and your barrel of choice. For PvP something like Firmly Planted or Snapshot Sights, Ricochet Rounds will serve you well. The low zoom range will really benefit you in those frantic PvP fights.

The Long Goodbye Stats

Impact - 70

Range - 54

Stability - 53

Handing - 46

Reload Speed - 50

Aim Assistance - 55

Zoom - 40

Recoil - 62

Rounds Per Minute - 90

Mag Size - 4

