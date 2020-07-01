Destiny 2 Update Today - Weekly Reset Details - Jan. 7, 2020
Each Tuesday, Destiny 2 receives a weekly update, which will reset the activities in the game, giving us all a chance to earn some more loot. It the day when we plan our week ahead and decide what we will be doing to grab those weapons and armor pieces that we want and get a bit more Power.
What Time Is Destiny 2 Weekly Reset?
The Destiny 2 Weekly Reset occurs at the following times.
- UK: 5 pm GMT
- Europe: 6 pm CEST
- East Coast US: 12 pm EDT
- West Coast US: 9 am PDT
Weekly Reset Details - Jan. 7, 2020
Forge - Bergusia
Altar of Sorrow - Apostate Sniper Rifle (changes daily)
Nightmare Hunts - Despair, Fear, Rage
Flashpoint - EDZ
Nightfalls - Ordeal: The Insight Terminus, The Scarlet Keep, The Inverted Spire, The Arms Dealer
Ordeal Modifiers (Adept) - Empath
Ordeal Modifiers (Legend) - Empath, Champions: Unstoppable, Champions: Barrier, Champions: Cabal, Equipment Locked, Match Game, Legend Modifiers, Kargen's Stratagem.
Ordeal Modifiers (Master) - All previous modifiers, plus Attrition, Champions: Mob, Master Modifiers.
Heroic Strike Modifiers - Arc Singe, Blackout, Grenadier
Menagerie Boss - Arunak, Hive Ogre
Heroic Menagerie Modifiers - Extinguish, Grenadier, Famine, Solar Singe
Escalation Protocol Boss - Damkath: The Mask
Ascendant Challenge - Agonarch Abyss at Bay of Drowned Wishes
Dreaming City Curse Cycle - Weak
Reckoning Modifiers - Arc Singe, Grenadier
Crucible Rotator - Momentum Control, Lockdown
Leviathan Raid Order - Dogs, Gauntlet, Baths, Calus
Leviathan Challenge - Throne Challenge
Prestige Raid Lairs - Prism, Armsmaster