Destiny 2 Update Today - Weekly Reset Details - Jan. 7, 2020

Each Tuesday, Destiny 2 receives a weekly update, which will reset the activities in the game, giving us all a chance to earn some more loot. It the day when we plan our week ahead and decide what we will be doing to grab those weapons and armor pieces that we want and get a bit more Power.

What Time Is Destiny 2 Weekly Reset?

The Destiny 2 Weekly Reset occurs at the following times.

UK: 5 pm GMT

Europe: 6 pm CEST

East Coast US: 12 pm EDT

West Coast US: 9 am PDT

Weekly Reset Details - Jan. 7, 2020

Forge - Bergusia

Altar of Sorrow - Apostate Sniper Rifle (changes daily)

Nightmare Hunts - Despair, Fear, Rage

Flashpoint - EDZ

Nightfalls - Ordeal: The Insight Terminus, The Scarlet Keep, The Inverted Spire, The Arms Dealer

Ordeal Modifiers (Adept) - Empath

Ordeal Modifiers (Legend) - Empath, Champions: Unstoppable, Champions: Barrier, Champions: Cabal, Equipment Locked, Match Game, Legend Modifiers, Kargen's Stratagem.

Ordeal Modifiers (Master) - All previous modifiers, plus Attrition, Champions: Mob, Master Modifiers.

Heroic Strike Modifiers - Arc Singe, Blackout, Grenadier

Menagerie Boss - Arunak, Hive Ogre

Heroic Menagerie Modifiers - Extinguish, Grenadier, Famine, Solar Singe

Escalation Protocol Boss - Damkath: The Mask

Ascendant Challenge - Agonarch Abyss at Bay of Drowned Wishes

Dreaming City Curse Cycle - Weak

Reckoning Modifiers - Arc Singe, Grenadier

Crucible Rotator - Momentum Control, Lockdown

Leviathan Raid Order - Dogs, Gauntlet, Baths, Calus

Leviathan Challenge - Throne Challenge

Prestige Raid Lairs - Prism, Armsmaster

