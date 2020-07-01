How to Beat Heatran in Pokémon GO

Raids in Pokémon GO are a big deal, and trainers only have a month to engage with the select Legendary Pokémon Niantic has unleashed to the masses. From Jan. 7 to Feb. 4, all trainers have the opportunity to encounter Heatran, a Fire and Steel-type Legendary Pokémon. Taking him down will prove troublesome, but with some detailed planning and crafting the ideal team, you'll be able to take Heatran down and add him to your growing Pokémon collection.

Heatran does have a chance to be a Shiny this time.

Heatran Weaknesses and Resistances

Heatran is a Fire and Steel-type Pokémon, so it only has a handful of weaknesses and even more resistances. However, you need to know what those are to understand what you need for an ideal roster. Heatran's is weak to these Pokémon types:

Fighting

Ground

Water

Heatran is resistant to Pokémon who use these type of moves:

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Flying

Grass

Ice

Normal

Psychic

Poison

Steel

Ideally, you'll want to bring in a Water or Fire-type Pokémon, so Heatran's moves do little to no effect to your Pokémon. If you bring in a Fire-type, they could use fire moves to damage Heatran because it is a Steel-type, despite it also being Fire-type.

Heatran Counters

The ideal choices to face Heatran in a fight lean toward powerful Ground-type Pokémon. You want to rely on using Pokémon, such as Groudon, Rhyperior, Garchomp, Excadrill, or Swampert. Swampert would be an ideal choice to use against Heatran because it's a Ground and Water-type, meaning Swampert could have Mud Shot for its quick move and then have Hydro Cannon or Surf for its Charge attack.

However, Heatran now takes a great deal of additional damage from Ground-type Pokémon. Trainers will want to act on this typing and focus on Ground-moves and taking their time when fighting the Legendary lava-dome Pokémon.

Mamoswine is another great Ground-type attacker. However, with it also being an Ice-type, it's better to keep him in your collection. Heatran has too many Fire-type moves to potentially wipe the floor with Mamoswine, and a single Steel-type that could also do a considerable amount of damage. It's better to rely on the alternative Ground-type Pokémon you collected from your extended Pokémon GO travels.

Heatran Moves

When you face off against Heatran, the Pokémon will have several moves ready to use against you. These attacks could influence your choice of Pokémon to bring into battle. Heatran movesets include:

Fire Spin (quick attack)

Fire Blast (Charge)

Flamethrower (Charge)

Iron Head (Charge)

Bug Bite (Quick)

Stone Edge (Charge)

Not many Ground-types are weak to these Fire, Steel, Rock, or Bug-type attacks, but they cannot resist them well, either. Trainers will need to have durable and robust Ground-type Pokémon in their arsenal to take down Heatran. When you pick a team to face off against it, consider your Pokémon's defenses and the move types they have available.

How to Battle Heatran

You can battle Heatran at Raids that show up through Pokémon GO. It appears in five-star raids, so stay on the lookout for these five-star locations to see if Heatran arrives here. If you attempt to go for Heatran but fail, you may want to coordinate with friends to team-up to take down this Legendary creature.

You do need a raid pass to gain access to a Heatran battle. Every trainer receives a Raid Pass once per day by spinning a Poké Stop and receiving one. If you want to do another raid that day, you need to purchase a Premium Raid Pass from the shop for 100 Pokécoins.

To catch Heatran, you'll need to rely on using Premier balls. These are special Pokéballs you receive for your participation in the raid. You receive them in multiple ways:

The level of your Gym Badge at the Raid Gym

Your team's overall performance

Your battle performance

Does your team control the Raid Gym?

The better you and your teammates do at the gym, and if you fight at one your team owns does give you additional Premier balls. The more Premier balls you have access to during the raid, the more chances you have in attempting to capture Heatran before it runs away.

