Clay is an essential resource in Stardew Valley. You need it on your farm to make retaining soil, garden pots, brick floors, gifting to fish in Fish Ponds, and for building a Silo on your farm. Obtaining large amounts of it can take a bit of time, though.

How to Get Clay in Stardew Valley

There are five different ways to obtain Clay in the game.

Digging up dirt

Digging up sand

Digging up Artifact spots

Opening up Geodes

You can receive it as a gift

You'll need a hoe to dig up the dirt, sand, and Artifact spots you find around the world. If you have a small place on your farm you're not using for plants, feel free to wander around here with your hoe and start digging. You may randomly receive a piece of clay, but they're relatively rare. The same goes for sand and Artifact spots.

Geodes are likely your best method of finding them in the game. You can receive Geodes by exploring levels 1 to 39 of the Mines. You want to go for the standard Geodes, not the Frozen, Magma, or Omni Geodes available at the lower levels of the Mines. When you receive a Geode, you need to take it to the blacksmith, Clint, who has his shop located across the bridge to the east of town. His shop is open from 9am to 4pm. It costs 25 gold pieces to open it.

The final option to receive clay is the most fleeting method. You can receive it as a gift during the Feast of the Winter Star from Jas or Vincent. The Feast of the Winter Star only takes place during the 25th of the Winter from 9am to 2pm in the main town. It's a limited opportunity to receive clay, so counting on it as a substantial opportunity would severely disappoint you. However, if it's coming up, and you need clay, it's good to hope for it to save time from visiting the Mine.

