How to Change League of Legends Client to Japanese

Riot Games’ popular multiplayer online battle arena video game League of Legends was first brought to Japan with a beta in 2016. With an ever-growing player base and reach, many fans want to change the language in their client. However, the only languages currently available on the client - for most - consists of English, Deutsch, Español, Français, and Italiano.

The release of a new League of Legends launcher has slightly altered the method to change your client's in-game audio and text to Japanese. Nevertheless, it only requires a few easy steps.

Navigate to the League of Legends folder Go To: "This PC > Local Disk (C:) > Riot Games > League of Legends" OR Right click your League of Legends client Click Properties and select ‘Open File Location’ Right click LeagueClient.exe’ Click ‘Create a Shortcut’ Users MUST create a Shortcut using the steps above Drag the Shortcut to your Desktop Add the Japanese locale to the Shortcut by: Right click the newly created League of Legends shortcut Navigate to the ‘Target’ box, where it should say: “C:\Riot Games\League of Legends\LeagueClient.exe” Add two spaces to the end of the string of text Then copy and paste: --locale=ja_JP Click ‘Apply’, then click ‘OK’

After following the steps above, the recently created Shortcut will launch League of Legends in the Japanese language. Almost everything including text, voices, along with in-game chat and audio will be changed over. However, players will still be on their respective region’s servers with the same ping, to play without interruption. Users can also go back to their original launcher to switch back to English.

An often asked question and heavily requested fan feature is the possibility of changing either only the audio or text of the League of Legends client. Unfortunately, only changing the entire client’s language works - for now.

