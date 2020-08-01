New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Video Gives Us Our First Look at Character Progression

A new video from Bandai Namco has given us a look at how character progression will work in the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The three-minute video runs through the many ways that we will be able to make Goku and the rest of the gang more powerful. There is a lot more than just fighting, the action-RPG aims to give us an insight into the life of a mighty warrior in the world of Dragon Ball Z.

While the game does feature experience points that you earn from fighting, there are other ways to level up. Cooking and eating food will provide both temporary buffs, and permanent stat increases. You can eat at restaurants in towns, or campfires when out in the world.

When you are exploring the world, you can find Z Orbs that will help you acquire Super Attacks. These can be spent to unlock new special attacks and power up your abilities. Other skills can be obtained by training at Training Grounds that are located all over the world.

Finding D-Medals will allow you to engage in mental training, taking on other Z warriors, and even your character. You can also use the Community Boards to get access to new skills. The skills and bonuses you acquire from these Community boards depend on what Soul Emblems you use on them. Soul Emblems are earned by doing side quests and progressing through the main story.

With so many ways to level up your character, a huge story campaign to play through, and plenty of side content, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is shaping up to be a worthy game for fans of the series.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will release on Jan. 16, 2020, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Next page