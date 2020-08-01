How to Make Lavender Ribbon Cookies in Destiny 2's Dawning 2019

The Dawning continues in Destiny 2, and people are still making their special treats for Eva Levante and delivering them to various NPCs throughout the game. One such gift you need to make is a Lavender Ribbon Cookie.

To make Lavender Ribbon Cookies, you will need:

1 Vex Milk

1 Personal Touch

15 Essence of Dawning

You can get Vex Milk by killing Vex enemies, so make your way to the Nessus and The Watcher's Edge. There is a Lost Sector there that is overflowing with easy to kill Vex enemies to farm. It is not a guaranteed drop, so you might need to kill a few Vex before you get it.

Personal Touch requires melee kills to obtain. Lost Sectors anywhere in the game are a great way to get melee rapidly, but my favorite is right beside Braytech on Mars. You can also quickly farm this doing an Escalation Protocol event on Mars, which throws plenty of low-level Hive at you when it starts. You can easily melee them down with your standard melee attack; you won't even need your melee ability. Once again, Personal Touch is not a guaranteed drop, so make sure you keep punching away at the bag guys until you get it.

You can get Essence of Dawning by completing almost any activity in the game. These include bounties for Eva, patrols, escalation protocols, public events, heroic adventures, Gambit or Crucible matches, Nightfalls, or Forge Completiions.

When it is finished, take it to Saint-14 in the Tower Hangar. You can find him close to where Cayde-6 used to hang out, near Amanda Holiday. Remember, this is Saint-14's first Dawning, as he has only recently returned to the Tower. Make sure you bring him his treat.

