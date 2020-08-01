How to Change Your League of Legends Champion Voices and Client Language

This can apply to any language, though given the release of Sett, there’s been a surge in interest towards Japanese as a League Client language.

Why Japanese?

With the recent popularity around changing League’s client voices around Sett’s release, one has to consider the reason why. You need look no further than simply at who voices Sett - Takehito Koyasu, more famously known as the vampire Dio in popular anime and manga franchise JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Some of Sett’s lines are delivered in an incredibly Dio-esque fashion, and mutual fans between the franchises are wild. Those switching their language to Japanese will also be pleased to find fan favourites such as Masako Nozawa of Dragon Ball fame providing Wukong’s classic lines.

So, how do I do it?

Changing the language of your League of Legends client is a slightly more daunting task than it used to be. That isn’t to say it’s not simple, however. Formerly just a click of a button away, one will now have to peruse the data logs of their League installation in order to change a single line of text.

First, navigate your way through your League installation until you find your Config folder. Once inside, open the LeagueClientSettings file in Notepad.

Once inside the LeagueClientSettings file, edit the following line, found under globals:

locale: "xx_XX" -> locale: "ja_JP"

From there on out, you should be more than fine to "MUDA! MUDA! MUDA!" your way to victory.

Next page