What is and How To Get Pinnacle Gear in Destiny 2

You want to gain access to the best gear in Destiny 2, to not only increase your Light level and make your Guardian stronger but to do more things in the game. The higher level you are the more activities, strikes, and endgame content you and your friends can play together. The best way to increase your Guardian's Light level is to receive Pinnacle Gear from specific activities in the game.

How Destiny 2 Power Levels Work

You need to understand how to Light levels in Destiny 2 work because they determine the type of gear you want to go after. Right now, every Guardian in Destiny 2 starts at Power Level 750 with the introduction of the Shadowkeep expansion and the New Light free-to-play system. The low tier you want to aim for is getting above 900 Power Level. From there, you want to reach Power Level 960, and the hardest one is going to reaching Power Level 970. Players are going to feel the grind when they try to aim for the 970 Power Level.

With the introduction of the artifact, every player can go beyond this level when they obtain it. It helps players who have trouble obtain Pinnacle Gear. However, when the season ends, the artifact goes away and players lose this power boost.

You shouldn't worry about attempting to reach Power Level 900 because you should reach it by going through the Shadowkeep story missions. When you complete those, you'll want to do extra activities on the Tower for the various NPCs there. You want to complete bounties for Shaxx, Zavala, The Drifter, Ikora, Banshee-44, The Sundial, and you can do clan activities for Suraya. These are the best sources to receive Powerful Gear, and you can also loot Exotic engrams to help boost your numbers. When you reach Power Level 960, though, Powerful Gear is not for you anymore.

How to Get Pinnacle Gear

It's time to move on to Pinnacle Gear. None of the reoccurring weekly vendors on the Tower provide this gear, and you can receive it by completing these tasks:

Garden of Salvation (the new raid)

Iron Banner bounties (a special event)

Nightfall: The Ordeal, scoring 100,000 points or more by the end of it

Nightmare Hunts on Master Difficulty

The Pit of Heresy

These special activities are strenuous. You won't be able to complete many of them alone. It would be best if you had a reliable team who are actively communicating with one another to get through most of this content. If you don't, you could easily find yourself failing over and over again. Pinnacle Gear contains the best weapons and armor in the game, so it makes why much of this is so challenging. While you may encounter exotics that completely change the way you play your character and offer great bonuses, you need the numbers of Pinnacle gear to push your Power Level higher to reach the best levels in the game.

When you reach 960, you're ready to play some harder content in Destiny 2. But, when you do reach the hard cap of 970, the game is not over quite yet. You can still go even higher by improving your artifact and making your Guardian stronger. If you have multiple Guardians, you can make sure they all gain Pinnacle gear throughout a season to become better.

