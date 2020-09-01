How to Reset Skill Points in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

You can reset your skill points in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. But you have to go out of your way to locate a merchant who has the Potion of Clearance for sale. You can purchase this potion, drink it, and can rearrange your skill points in any way you want to redo them. There are limited amounts of this potion in the game.

Finding Potions of Clearance to Reset Skill Points in The Witcher 3

These are the notable merchants who sell you the Potion of Clearance:

Keira Metz in Velen

A Merchant in Novigrad

Gremist on the Skellig Islands

A Herbalist on the Skellige Islands

Keira Metz is the first person among this group who will sell you the potion. She sells it to you after receive the An Invitation from Keira Metz quest after you've assisted in helping her out. If you ask to see her wares, you'll see the Potion of Clearance is the first item available.

After that, there's a merchant in Novigrad in the Hierarch Square, toward the northeast portion of the area. You can find them right next to the notice board where you can pick up quests, inside of a building beyond the open square.

The final two are on the Skellige Islands, but they are pretty close to one another. Much like Keira you need to finish a quest first, Practicum in Advanced Alchemy, before Gremist offers to sell it to you. The other herbalist, though, does it for you immediately. He's to the south of Gremist.

You can pick up the potion and not use it, so you might want to buy it to use it when you think you want to redo your skill tree. Although Keira is probably the last person you want to purchase the potion from because of how early you meet her. She offers it to you when you're at a low level, so it's not worth picking up. Plus, the Potion of Clearance costs 1,000 Crowns. You don't want to waste your gold that early in the game. You may wish to purchase it from the Novigrad merchant of the Skellige vendors. Regardless, it's good to know where Keira is if you want a reliable location to buy the potion.

After you drink it, you can go into your skill tree to start placing your points to create a brand new build to try out in The Witcher 3.

