What Time Does Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Release on Steam?

It will have felt like a long wait for PC players, but Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is finally arriving on PC today. It has been four months since the massive Monster Hunter World expansion released on consoles, and PC players have had to sit and watch while other people got to play in the snow. Today, they get to jump into the fun themselves.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will release on Steam at the below times:

9 am PST

12 pm EST

5 pm GMT

Unfortunately, there is no preload option for the expansion, so you will have a hefty 48GB download waiting for you at the above times.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne introduces an entirely new area, Hoarfrost Reach, to the game. You can expect to find lots of snow, deep ravines, and unstable ground that could send you on an unplanned journey underground.

There will also be new monsters to hunt in the form of Beotodus, Banbaro, and Velkhana, as well as ice-related variants of the monster you already know and love, such as Tigrex and Nargacuga. All the weapons in the game have new moves and combos for you to master, and new tools like the Clutch Claw have been introduced to add a whole new dimension to combat.

For players out there who are looking for a new level of challenge, Master Rank difficulty will give you even stronger challenges to take on. You will also be able to earn new materials if you are willing to take on the game's toughest challenges.

