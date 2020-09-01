Are Pokémon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra Sequels?

January 9th's Pokémon Direct gave fans some unexpected surprises. The first announcement was Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, bringing another title to the beloved Pokémon spinoff. But when Game Freak's Junichi Masuda and Shigeru Ohmori appeared, we were expecting a little update for the eighth generation games. What we got was an expansion pass that features new areas to explore, characters, and new Pokémon.

The DLC expansion passes are strictly exclusive to the version you own, being similar as getting Black and Black 2, for example. This also means that you cannot play the Sword DLC expansion pass if you only have a copy of Shield.

With its status as an expansion pack, does this answer the question of Sword and Shield getting sequels? The short answer: yes. As the expansion packs for Sword and Shield are optional to purchase, they offer new adventures that take place after the events of Sword and Shield. To Game Freak's credit, this is the answer to Sword 2 and Shield 2, making the games expansive and offer more content that can just be added in the base game.

The Isle of Armor will be released in June 2020 and The Crown Tundra will be released in Fall 2020.

