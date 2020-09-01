Can you get Galarian Slowking in Pokemon Sword and Shield?

Galarian Slowpoke is coming to Sword and Shield, but getting its evolutions might be more of a struggle.

Galarian Slowpoke is the teaser for the new Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion pass DLC, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra. While Galarian Slowpoke is available now, evolving the Pokémon is another story. Both evolutions are available, but players will not be able to get them until the DLC is released.

Can you get Galarian Slowking?

The short answer is yes. You can. But not until Crown Tundra is released in the fall.

The longer answer is more intricate. Kanto’s Slowpoke, the original, evolved into Slowbro through leveling. Once Slowpoke hit level 37, it would evolve. In later generations, if players wanted, they could use a King’s Rock and evolve it that way. If traded while holding King’s Rock, Slowpoke would evolve into Slowking.

Current details are vague, but both Galarian evolutions are possible. According to the press release, Galarian Slowpoke will evolve with a “specific item” for both Slowbro and Slowking. The items can only be found in the DLCs. The item to evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro will be in Isle of Armor, while the item for Slowking will be in the Crown Tundra DLC.

We don’t know exactly what this “specific item” is yet or how it evolves with the item. It may need to be traded like the original Slowking. Perhaps it’s used like an evolutionary stone instead. Since Galarian Slowpoke doesn’t evolve via leveling, it is hard to guess what the process may be. Slowking was already obtained through trading, so it might be a decent guess that the Galarian form will use the same mechanic.

Galarian Slowpoke is available now for Sword and Shield. And yes, there’s a shiny form. Catch it now to prepare your perfect Slowking or Slowbro when the DLCs release later this year.

