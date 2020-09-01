How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield have Galarian Slowpoke joining the game as a free update. There's a specific way to evolve this unique Slowpoke to have it evolve into a Galarian Slowbro.

First, you need to make sure your game has updated on your Nintendo Switch to add Galarian Slowpoke to the game. After the update, fly over to Wedgehurst station in the town between routes 1 and 2. Walk inside of the station to activate the event to receive the Pokémon. If you have Sword you'll talk to Klara, and if you have Shield you'll speak to Avery. The Galarian Slowpoke walks in during the exchange. You'll have the chance to battle it and then catch it.

Now that you have Galarian Slowpoke on your team, the Galarian Slowbro evolution is next on your list. However, you won't have the chance to do this immediately. At this time, to turn Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro, you need to evolve it using a specific item you only receive from the Isle of Armor, which is the first brand new expansion pack coming to Sword and Shield later this year in June. The same goes for Galarian Slowking, which you need an item from the Crown Tundra region, the second DLC releasing later this year in the fall.

While you can train up and try out your new Galarian Slowpoke until the Isle of Armor expansion arrives, you won't be able to turn it into a Slowbro or a Slowking. We do not know the exclusive items you're going to need and how to receive them. When we do, we're going to update this guide to reflect this information.

