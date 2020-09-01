Warframe Empyrean Hotfix 27.0.9 Patch Notes

Warframe's Empyrean Hotfix 27.0.9 is now live in the game. The amount of changes, fixes, and rebalances are substantial, as Digital Extremes looks to level things out after the launch of Empyrean, and the introduction of Railjack missions.

Armor values of enemies in Railjack missions have been changed, with all Fighters getting their armor values halved, but with a slight bump to health to improve the feel of combat.

There has been the welcome addition of a market to Avionics when they drop in mission, meaning no more fear of missing out if you don't comb every inch of the huge levels. All Avionics can now drop from Elite Fighters in deep space.

Pretty much all weapons have been rebalanced, so make sure to pay careful attention to the "Weapons and Proc Adjustments" section. You can find the full list of patch notes below.

Railjack Additions, Changes, and Fixes:

Halved Fighter Armor

Enemy Fighters in Railjack have too much armor - meaning your Railjack weapons just don’t feel great in the time it takes to kill an enemy. All Fighter Armor values have been halved, with a slight boost in health for non-elites to compensate.

Armor value changes:

Flak: 300 to 150

Elite Flak: 350 to 175

Taktis: 250 to 125

Elite Taktis: 350 to 175

Cutter: 250 to 125

Elite Cutter: 300 to 150

Outrider: 800 to 300

Elite Outrider: 800 to 400

Health value changes:

Flak health: 250 to 375

Taktis health: 200 to 300

Cutter health: 200 to 300

All Battle Avionics are now potential drops from Elite fighters in Deep Space. Also, with new permanent markers on Avionics, you’ll now ensure none go unclaimed, because you’ll see them!

Battle Avionics rarity was exacerbated by the units they dropped on - adding drops to Elite fighters should increase your chances of acquiring one. We want to see the effects of these new drops before making additional changes.

Munitions Vortex

Elite Exo Taktis

Elite Gyre Taktis

Countermeasures

Elite Exo Taktis

Elite Kosma Cutter

Elite Gyre Cutter

Blackout Pulse

Elite Exo Taktis

Tether

Elite Exo Flak

Particle Ram

Elite Exo Cutter

Shatter Burst

Elite Exo Flak

Seeker Volley

Elite Exo Cutter

Void Hole

Elite Exo Flak Adding Void Hole to Elite Exo Flaks should make it significantly easier to acquire due to their spawn rates, but we will continue to watch all the drops in case they need further changes.



Fiery Phoenix

Elite Exo Cutter

Weapon & Proc Adjustments:

The idea of ‘one damage type to rule them all’ is one we want to avoid in Railjack’s early days. We are rebalancing aspects of certain Damage types to ensure there’s balanced choices. The Armor changes in conjunction with this means this is a combined effort of finding the right place for all damage types, not just one leader. Please bear with us as we navigate this particular space - with your help, hopefully everyone will get to put their favourites from their Arsenal to use!

Decreased the effectiveness of the Particle proc but increased its Duration Reduced to 7.5% damage bonus per hit, still stacks, and lasts 20 seconds. The exponential growth and short duration meant this was far more beneficial to rapid-fire guns than anything else.

Increased the effectiveness of the Incendiary proc but decreased its Duration Double the damage per tick but half the duration; same total damage but in less time to feel more relevant.

Pulsar series Increased base damage Increased fall off range These extremely precise weapons were having trouble competing with the other options available. Increased damage by about 10% and increased effective range should help give them a more viable role.

Photor series Increased fall off range Extra range and these also benefit indirectly from the improvement to Incendiary status.

Cryophon series Reduced damage and increased fall off range Reducing the armor values of enemies made these capable of killing every enemy in a single hit, this brings them back in line with the intended time to kill. Please bear in mind we are actively watching player stats and collecting feedback, and are willing to iterate on balance.

Zetki House Reduced Heat Accretion for all Zetki weapon variants apart from Cryophon This house trades more heat for more damage, but it felt like they were TOO hot for the amount of extra damage you got. Compared to the baseline weapons, Zetki now offers 50% more damage for double heat instead of quadruple heat.



Rush Repair Drone Removed from Market:

We are removing the option to buy the Rush Repair Drone and leaving it only as a reward earned at the end of mission (no longer an in-world drop due to security concerns). We are doing this based on feedback that as a purchasing option it feels too unfair of an advantage. While it technically abides by our rule of ‘Pay for Time’, it bypasses a huge segment of the Railjack resource value. You can still pay to rush Repairs once you’ve contributed resources, but you can no longer outright bypass the entire experience by purchasing the item from the market. We will continue to use Rush Repair Drones as a reward - just not as a Market item.

Doubled the chance of obtaining Wreckage from End of Mission Rewards

This increase will help you acquire more pieces so you can pick and choose which you want to keep. However, we needed to reduce the chance of obtaining Relics to accommodate the Wreckage increase.

Permanent in-world markers have been added to Avionics and Salvage in Railjack when they drop. This will allow you to always know what remains on the field of battle, and how to navigate accordingly. Adding awareness to the important loot has been a huge request, and this visibility increase should make sure no loot is left behind. Aside, we are reviewing ‘vacuum’ range.

Asterite Resource pickups now reward 2x as much Asterite. Asterite costs for Wreckage were going a bit too slowly, so now you will earn it at twice the rate.

Your Squad Overlay is now visible when in various Railjack modes (Pilot, Weapon, etc). There’s been consistent expression that ‘seeing my Squad’s status’ is important. We have now ensured it’s visible when piloting / gunning / etc, and we have added some new iconography to show player states.

Added ‘Squad Status’ for Railjack Missions in the Squad Overlay. These Icons show what your squadmates are doing, including: pilot, gunner, cannon, Omni Tool, Archwing, at a point of interest, engineering, fighting a boarding team, in slingshot, in Crewship, or just messing around on the Railjack doing nothing specific.



Intrinsic points can no longer be gained once all available Intrinsics are maxed out. If you are already above the maximum, your additional points have not been lost.

Railjack minimap is now always fully visible.

Better centered the Railjack Pilot HUD diamond.

Added new force feedback to all Weapons and Missile Launchers.

Off-screen space enemy markers in Archwing now show awareness state fill.

Fixed some color and alpha settings on off-screen markers in Archwing for better visibility.

Increased brightness and thickness of enemy markers in Railjack.

Updated the Railjack name placement on all Skins to be better visible.

Set the maximum length for Railjack Names to 50 characters - in practice, this is almost an increase. The limit before was set by width along the available real estate. Now we have properly conforming names. .

Optimized camera placements overall when customizing Railjack / viewing aspects.

The ‘Toggle Interior’ button now has a checkbox to indicate active state.

Railjack Health and Shield now show when they are invulnerable (i.e after a Catastrophic Failure Breach).

Removed HUD markers from missiles launched by Seeker Volley battle avionic, which also fixed enemy HUD markers disappearing.

The player’s view of a Cloaked Railjack (using Void Cloak) is now a more obvious effect.

Railjack name shows in ‘edit name’ input box.

Railjack name shows in HUD instead of generic ‘Railjack’.

Cargo consoles now show a small effect when they are busy and unavailable to use.

Controller ‘start’ button now closes tactical menu instead of opening top menu.

Slightly zoomed out the tactical map when on the railjack, increased visibility of minimap features.

Sorting for Drain will now sort higher Drain to the top.

Added Wreckage count to equip screen.

Fixed Engines Colour customization not working properly.

Fixed an issue with Railjack stats appearing as the default one when pressing ESC on any part of Components menu.

Fixed missing sounds on a certain Archwing fly-in cinematic.

Fixed a script error in the Tactical Map.

Fixed erroneous ‘Stealth’ component from Railjack gun Huds.

Fixed Arrows for Railjack markers pointing the wrong way when you have a scaled HUD.

Fixed Nekros’ Shadows of the Dead spawning enemy ships inside Railjacks (lol).

Fixed an issue where using the Archwing Slingshot with Melee equipped causes issues.

Fixed an issue where you could use menus while in Archwing Slingshot.

Fixed the ‘Hijacked’ Grineer Crewship spawning inside geometry.

Fixed multiple [HC] tags appearing.

Fixed an issue where players entering Grineer Ramsleds could travel unknown places.

Fixed Ivara’s Zipline persisting when in Railjack Emplacements.

Fixed Railjack audio looping when in Landing Craft.

Fixed the Reliquary Void Branches not persisting.

Fixed Ballistic and Particle damage icons being swapped in-game.

Fixed Railjack Slingshot FX colour not updating properly.

Fixed Railjack Weaponry appearing at odd angles for Clients when dismounting.

Fixed Clients being permanently dead in Railjacks if they return to a Dojo in the ‘Revive’ screen.

Fixed Tactical views of players on Railjack Weaponry not working correctly.

Fixed overlapping music on mission complete.

Fixed being able to acquire Revolite by methods other than crafting / preparing Payloads.

Fixed Archwing death causing players to respawn at the beginning of the mission.

Fixed Omni tool equip animation causing loss of functionality when mounting emplacements/piloting.

Fixed Omni Tool having an ammo type (which didn’t actually interact with anything).

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur when loading into a mission as a client in a Landing Craft.

Fixed Omni Tool showing level ‘0’.

Fixed being able to exit an emplacement without animations instantly by spamming esc multiple times.

Fixed railjack mission complete popup rendering behind the railjack HUD.

Fixed grineer Crewship console disabling the shield when exiting the hack without completing.

Fixed Crewship healing bubble not being seen or affected by clients.

Fixed Sigma Engines displaying incorrect stats.

Fixed some weapons showing incorrect icons.

Fixed railjack engineering 10 intrinsic not working for clients.

Fixed the repair drones not disappearing if someone else repairs the malfunction before the drones finish it.

Fixed drifting sound stopping properly when pilot leaves pilot seat during drifting.

Fixed bug where Intrinsics could be kept on mission abort, which was never intended.

Fixed Archwing bug that would cause Clients to be stuck with normal weapons if they slingshot into a non-Crewship enemy.

General Changes:

Optimized Host-Migration speeds for Clients to be significantly faster.

Optimized collision on Orokin Derelict Tentacles to better match current player movement skills.

Optimized muzzle flash FX on the Zundi Pistol Skin

Cleaned up Sonicor light FX.

Tweaked Ivara Prime prowl effect to be less prominent while moving to reduce eye-strain based on feedback.

Disable Y key triggering randomize appearance in arsenal to prevent accidental randomization

The Pennant has been removed from Conclave.

Removed redundant ‘Damage Blocked’ stat from Saryn’s Toxic Lash.

Removed a crate from extraction zone in Grineer Shipyard so it will stop taunting solo players who couldn’t get it.

Updated the background for Glyph dioramas in the market.

Added decos around Simaris targets so they are less likely to be mistaken for Thralls.

Optimized Imperator projectiles to improve performance.

Optimized performance in a section of the Kuva Fortress.

Shedu now uses its clip mesh when disarmed (the whole gun is too big!)

Added pickup text to Shedu and Euphona Prime.

Prime Smite Infested and the Zylok are now tradeable.

Disabled the new boss Health bar on Razorback because it was causing an issue. Razorback will now have it’s original Health bar.

*Missed change: Garuda can now queue her Dread Mirror projectile charge/throw more easily after using Seeking Talons.

Garuda can now queue her Dread Mirror projectile charge/throw more easily after using Seeking Talons. Added long requested Wisp Walk, Run, and Sprint movement to Melee weapons, and fixed her movement when equipped with the Shedu.

Fixes:

Fixed the Jotunheim Oculus being too faded during gameplay.

Fixed the Cirrus Chest piece interacting poorly with Wisp.

Fixed the Cirrus Leg Armor being incorrectly placed on several Warframes.

Fixed an issue where Chroma’s Elemental Ward in the ‘Fire’ mode would subtract health if Operators strayed too far from Warframes.

Fixed the Quellor being unable to use Ammo Mutation Mods.

Fixed an issue with Quellor energy colour

Fixed an issue where the Shedu would get stuck after regenerating ammo.

Fixed Elemental FX not working properly on Excalibur Deluxe Nikana.

Fixed Elemental FX not working properly on Wukong Deluxe Whip.

Fixed a script error in Inaros’ Sandstorm.

Fixed overlapping environmental issues in Grineer Galleons.

Fixed an issue with the Behemoth Juggernaut boil not being opaque.

Fixed a false John Prodman icon showing up in Baro’s wares…

Fixed an issue with camera zoom being too close to Grendel after using transference + Pulverize.

Fixed Daikyu FX

Fixed Chroma’s Electric Elemental Ward not responding to Power Duration Mods.

Fixed Nezha’s Blazing Chakram not working correctly for Clients when charged.

Fixed a script error in Wukong’s Celestial Twin ability.

Fixed a script error in Chroma’s Effigy ability.

Fixed Imugi Prime Shoulder pieces always glowing blue when Mirage is using Eclipse.

Fixed Nezha’s FX not properly working on ragdolled enemies.

Fixed the Shedu using the wrong weapon mesh when disarmed.

Fixed the Shedu being unable to use Projectile-based Mods (Speed, etc).

Fixed Ivara Prime’s Artemis Bow Prime darkening when viewed in the Arsenal.

Fixed the permanently black Prisma Koi Sentinel tail

Fixed permanent Water FX on players using Itzal’s Arch Line to escape water.

Fixed incorrect textures on Ivara Prime using the Astrea TennoGen.

Fixed Nox enemies being turned into Thralls by Liches.

Fixed Demolishers being turned into Thralls by Liches.

Fixed FX issues with the Simaris Ship / Dojo Decoration no properly adjusting when moving around.

Fixed Frost’s Snowglobe missing the invulnerability period on cast.

Fixed an issue with some TennoCon Glyphs appearing the same.

Fixed missing Venka Melee sounds.

Fixed Kuva Liches stealing Conclave Rewards.

Fixed Kuva Tolon Chest Armor having an incorrect icon.

Fixed a distressed pipe appearing as white instead of red in Jupiter.

Fixed the Heartwood Armor set clipping with Rhino.

Fixed lightmaps on pressure plates in old Corpus ship Sabotage core.

Fixed a crate that was spawning within walls on the Grineer Shipyard.

Fixed a minimap that was missing from a section of the Grineer Shipyard.

Fixed Terra Manker’s weapon sound playing non-positionally.

Fixed magnetic proc sound playing repeatedly on Shock Eximus Auras.

Fixed a crash caused by an assertion failure.

Fixed Mercy icon appearing on floor for Larvlings.

Fixed Wuush and Meteor whip skins not sitting properly in the hands when used with some whips.

Fixed offsets for Equinox night form leg armor so it sits better on the leg.

Fixed several script crashes caused by Warframe and Archwing abilities.

Fixed an issue with Ciphers that was causing fails not to count properly in fails stat.

Fixed Distortion Overrides not working on objects whose base materials themselves didn't have a distortion shader.

Fixed the Quellor’s clip rendering behind the gun if reloading while aiming.

Fixed clients sometimes not getting Relic reward selection screen.

Fixed Frame display showing when backing out of controller customization while in mission.

Fixed single emissive colors not showing properly on Equinox and Khora.

Fixed miniature Boiler pods that could get stuck lingering in mid-air.

Fixed violent flickering in Helminth room.

Fixed the too-thick dust in the middle of the Orbiter.

Fixed Imperator GPU particles moving towards the camera.

Fixed various issues with the Kuva Ayangya, including not firing sometimes in space.

Fixed some attachments not showing combo multiplier FX.

Fixed Saryn Prime appearing covered in a flickering triangle FX when casting Molt or Toxic Lash.

