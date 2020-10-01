How to Get The Överflöd Imorgon in GTA Online

You now have access to the Överflöd Imorgon in GTA Online. You don't have to go too much out of your way to acquire it. But knowing where you need to go and what you need to do is helpful.

The stats for the Överflöd Imorgon are pretty nice. It's an electric two-person vehicle making it easier to help the environment but still having plenty of capabilities to make it a beast on the road. These are the overall stats for the Överflöd Imorgon:

Acceleration: 100.00

Braking: 27.83

Handling: 100.00

Speed: 79.68

When the Överflöd Imorgon starts, it'll kick things into high gear, and you'll find yourself hitting the top speed in a matter of seconds. Stopping is an entirely different matter. You want to become when you're trying to slow it down, but your handling should make sure you survive when going down any crazy corners or right before you slam into the side of a building.

You can purchase it from the Legendary Motorsport website. Go to the online page in GTA Online and buy it from the line-up. You'll have to put down $2,165,000 to add it to your collection, but it's well worth the investment. When you purchase it, you'll find it waiting for you in your Garage.

