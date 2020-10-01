The Best Graphics Cards for Gaming in 2020

Another year, another cycle of graphics card producers duking it out to be on top. AMD and Nvidia have been the top dogs for years now, with Nvidia edging out AMD in terms of production in 2019.

However, 2020 can be a whole other story. There are tons of great graphics cards on the market but as always, a few stand out from the rest. Today, we'll be looking at which cards look poised to dominate the new year and how they perform with the newest games.

1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition

There's not a whole lot of competition for the top spot this year. The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition offers the best performance out of any graphics card released to date.

With 11 GB of GDDR6 memory and a compact build, not much else can compare to this GPU. Boasting the highest speeds in its class, the Founders Edition of this card will run you some extra cash. However, we feel the upgrade over the base version is enough to warrant its lofty price tag.

The RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition supports ray-tracing as well as overclocking speeds that don't overheat your PC. The only downside to this card is its price, which currently sits at $1,199.

2. AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

While not AMD's top-of-the-line graphics card, the Radeon RX 5700 XT is one of the best budget cards on the market. Though it's valued as a middle-tier card, its power doesn't reflect that. Clocking in at a base of 1,605 MHz with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, this version can compete with a lot of upper-class GPUs.

Also coming with the card is Radeon Image Sharpening, which can improve any game's graphics. Although, one of the downfalls with this card is it can be quite loud while running graphically intense games. The price for this model is set at $400.

3. Zotac GeForce GTX 1650 Super Twin Fan

Another budget card, this GPU is meant for those who don't have a ton of space inside their PC. Compact yet powerful, the GTX 1650 Super can run any new game but doesn't break the bank to do so.

If you're looking for a card that can run new titles in Ultra 1440p quality without breaking a sweat, this model might not be for you. However, if you're searching for a budget graphics card that is able to run at 1080p perfectly fine, you may have found your new GPU.

The GTX 1650 Super comes in with 4 GB of GDDR6 memory and a base clock speed of 1,530 MHz. While that may seem underwhelming, you're only paying around $160-200.

4. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

As you can see from this list, Nvidia is still on top after their dominant 2019. However, the RTX 2070 Super model may be some of their finest work. With speeds that nearly rival the RTX 2080, the 2070 is one of the best graphics cards you can purchase without backing up a Brinks truck.

With the help of overclocking, the RTX 2070 Super manages to compete with the 2080 in terms of performance. Able to run any game in 1440p, this model has a base clock speed of 1,605 MHz with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. So, it's not quite on the level of a 2080 but for the price, this card is more than worth it.

Currently, the RTX 2070 Super runs at about $450-500 in most stores and websites. To compare with the RTX 2080 Super, you're saving around $200 for a minimal drop in performance.

