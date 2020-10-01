How Does Trade Evolution Work in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is introducing an age-old mechanic from the Pokémon franchise called Trade Evolution. Some Pokémon will only evolve if you trade them with another trainer.

The Trade Evolution mechanic is straightforward. You have the second form of a Pokémon in your collection and ask a friend to trade with you. When you trade, your Pokémon goes to your friend. When it arrives to them, the Pokémon has a lower candy cost to evolve. If you already received any of the Pokémon who can evolve through trades in the past, they will have no candy cost to evolve.

From there, your friend makes another trade to send you back your new Pokémon, and you now have the stronger Pokémon to start battling within Pokémon GO.

This method doesn't work for every Pokémon. Here are the ones that benefit from it:

Graveler

Haunter

Kadabra

Machoke

Boldore

Gurduur

Karrablast

Shelmet

If you have any of these Pokémon in your collection, reach out to one of your friends to start trading with them. This mechanic should assist trainers looking to save up candy with these Pokémon who want to use it to level them up and make them stronger.

We can expect this list of Pokémon who can evolve through trades to grow in the future. This is a brand new mechanic to Pokémon GO, but a standard one since the Pokémon Red and Blue. Because it's a brand new system for Pokémon GO, we can't expect too many Pokémon to have this, but we can expect developers Niantic to slowly introduce more and more as time goes by.

