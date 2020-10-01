List of Trade Evolution Pokémon in Pokémon GO

You can now trade-specific Pokémon in Pokémon GO to have them evolve. If you do this, you'll save a considerable amount of candy, and you'll be able to improve your friendship with the other trainer in the process.

The trading mechanic is pretty simple. All you have to do is trade the Pokémon you want to evolve with another trainer, and then they send it back to you to give you their newly evolved form. However, this doesn't work for every Pokémon. There are only a handful it works on. Here are the list of Pokémon you can evolve through trades:

Graveler

Haunter

Kadabra

Machoke

Boldore

Gurduur

Karrablast

Shelmet

If you have any of these Pokémon in your collection, reach out to another trainer you trust to trade with them. You do need to be in decent proximity with them to trade.

This list is not the final. Developers Niantic is likely to increase this list as time goes on, and more Pokémon come to the game. We can expect more Pokémon already in the game to receive this because a handful of them in the original Pokémon titles requires you to trade them to evolve. We don't know when this is going to happen. We'll update this list as we learn about the others and we can expect it to become a new staple in Pokémon GO.

Next page