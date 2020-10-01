How to Get Boldore, Gurdurr, Karrablast, and Shelmet And Evolve Them in Pokémon GO

Developers Niantic has introduced new Pokémon into Pokémon GO for trainers to seek out and attempt to capture. The notable new Pokémon in the game are Boldore, Gurdurr, Karrablast, and Shelmet. These are different Pokémon, and knowing where to find them can make roaming around your area significantly easier if you know where to go. You can also evolve these Pokémon through Trade Evolution.

Boldore is a Rock-type Pokémon. You can find these types in some parts of a city, such as parking lots, streets, and busy towns. You shouldn't have too much difficulty finding it during your travels. Boldore is the evolved form of Roggenrola, you can find them in the wild and 5km eggs.

Gurdurr is a Fighting-type Pokémon. Similar to Boldore, you can find it in towns, but you want to check around sports stadiums, recreational gyms, and arenas. You want to visit active locations where strenuous activity happens. Gurdurr is the evolved form of Timburr. You can find Timburr in 10km eggs and in 1-star Pokémon Raid battles.

Karrablast is a Bug-type Pokémon. You can find these on farms, open fields, parks, playgrounds, and around the countryside. If your city has a few parks, check those out, but you might want to venture out of the town to locate them. You can also grab a Karrablast by hatching a 5km egg.

Shelmet is also a Bug-type. Much like Karrablast, you want to investigate open areas previously mentioned, and you might want to venture out of your city to have the best results of finding it. Again, like Karrablast, you can hatch a 5km egg and potentially have one pop out.

Now, if you want to evolve any of these Pokémon, you can save yourself quite a bit of candy by doing it through a trade. When you trade this Pokémon to a friend, the candy cost goes down, but you cannot receive it back again. You can only trade Pokémon in Pokémon GO once to another trade. Once it goes to them, they cannot send it back to you. If you want these Pokémon to have lower candy costs to evolve you need another trainer to send you theirs.

Boldore becomes Gigalith, Gurdurr becomes Conkeldurr, Karrablast becomes Escavalier, and Shelmet becomes Accelgor. All of these Pokémon are eligible for Trade Evolution, so if a friend is willing to give them yours see if you can't find one to trade with them in exchange. You can secure one for yourself and make sure your friend has one when they perform the trade.

Next page