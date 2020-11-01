How to Get Korrudo in Warframe

The Kurrudo in Warframe is a weapon worn on your Warframe's fists and feet. This Grineer sparing weapon does great damage with high critical chance and multipliers, but is slow, and has a short range.

The blueprint for the Kurrodo can be obtained from the Tusk Thumper Bull and Tusk Thumper Doma on the Plains of Eidolon. Tusk Thumpers spawn randomly on the map when you are playing on the Plains of Eidolon, but they do have several set spawn locations that can be checked. The blueprint is a random drop, so you may need to kill multiple Tusk Thumpers to get it.

Once you have the blueprint, you can build the weapon in the Foundry on your Orbiter using the following resources:

30000 Credits

25 Auroxium Alloy

15 Esher Devar

5 Breath of the Eidolon.

20 Mawfish Bones

Blueprints for Auroxium Alloy and Esher Devar can be purchased from Old Man Suumbaat on Cetus. You then build the items using resources that you mine from rocks on the Plains.

Auroxium Alloy - Auron

Esher Devar - Devar

Breath of the Eidolon can be earned by completing Bounties for Konzu, who is located at Cetus. Mawfish can be found in Lake on the Plains during the day and can be caught with any spear. Once you have all the required resources, you can build the Kurrodo. It has a 12 hour build time, which can be skipped for 30 Platinum, Warframe's premium currency.

Kurrudo Statistics

Mastery Rank - 9

Attack Speed - 0.833

Range - 1.25m

Combo Duration - 5 seconds

Block Angle - 50 degrees

Riven Disposition - 1

Impact damage - 110

Puncture damage - 5.8

Slash damage - 77.2

Critical chance - 31 percent

Critical multiplier - 2.5x

Status chance - 9 percent

Next page