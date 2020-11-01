When Does Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Come Out?

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an RPG Action-adventure starring the numerous characters from the Dragon Ball Z anime. It follows the adventure of the show with several side stories players can explore while roaming around the game. When does the game arrive, though?

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot officially releases on Jan. 16, and no sooner than that. No matter what version of the game you pre-order or purchase, there is no way to gain early access to the game. Everyone is going to have access to it at the same time. With no multiplayer or coop available in the game, it makes sense to give everyone access to it at the same time.

If you want to make sure you have access to the game when it becomes available you have a variety of pre-order options available to you. Each of them comes with several bonuses. You have four different options to pick from with the Deluxe, Ultimate, and Collector's edition all coming with Kakarot's season pass.

Those who pre-order a digital version of the game have the chance to preload the game starting on Jan. 14. You can let your console or PC rest while it loads the game and has it ready to go for you when it officially launches. Kakarot is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

