Where to Find Watson's Cabin in Red Dead Redemption 2

You won't always be the nice person in Red Dead Redemption 2. Sometimes, you need to rob someone for the money or to work toward completing the Breaking and Entering achievement. If you're looking for Watson's Cabin, here's what you need to do.

The location of Watson's Cabin is not challenging to locate. You can find it north of Little Creek River, to the northwest of Wallace Station. We have its exact location mapped for you.

You need to approach it a certain way, though. First, you approach it, the owner'll greet you. They'll believe your someone else. After you finish up anything at the cabin for the first time, you'll need to wait a day outside of it before you act again. You can create a camp nearby to make it fast.

When you've waited a day walk up to the cabin like you did before, but elderly woman's four sons will attack you. They shouldn't take you long to handle. After you take care of them, feel free to enter the house and look for the lockbox underneath the kitchen table. You're now one step closer to completing the Breaking and Entering Achievement, where you need to rob four specific locations in the world. This is one of them.

