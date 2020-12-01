How to Get Sigilyph and Best Movesets in Pokémon GO

Sigilyph is a Pokémon you can acquire in Pokémon GO. It's a Psychic and Flying-type Pokémon that's a pretty decent fighter to have in your roster. Here's what you need to know if you want to capture it.

You can find Sigilyph in the Egypt and Greek regions of the world. Other than that, you won't be able to find it. It doesn't become available in any of the eggs at this time, so it would mean that you wouldn't be able to receive it outside of these regions.

In those regions, it's a Psychic and Flying-type Pokémon, so you have the chance to find it in grasslands, open fields, and parks. You'll want to spend some time outside of a city looking to find it to add it to your collection.

These are all of the available moves for Sigilyph:

Air Cutter (charge)

Air Slash (quick)

Ancient Power (charge)

Psybeam (charge)

Signal Beam (charge)

Zen Headbutt (quick)

Of the choices available to Sigilyph, you'll want to choose Zen Headbutt with Psybeam or Air Cutter or Air Slash Psybeam. These are your best choices for the Pokémon. It's not the best-attacking Pokémon to add to your roster, but it does decent enough damage has high enough defense to where it's a worthy choice, but it not might be your best option in Pokémon GO.

Next page