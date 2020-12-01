How to Access the Pokémon GO Help Center

When players in a game have questions, they want to want to figure out the best location to speak to the developers or someone who can help them. In Pokémon GO, the Help Center is a little difficult to locate while you're playing the game. Here's where you can go to find it and make it easy.

The direct page you want to visit is located here. You'll have access to several different resources, such as how to contact support, articles about new features, recent patch notes, known issues, upcoming events, how to get started, and much more about Pokémon GO. Use the search back to view any of your questions to see if the developers have a post or a series of articles to help answer your questions.

When you're in Pokémon GO, it's a little more challenging to gain access to this page. The quickest option is going to the main screen of the game and click on the Poké Ball at the bottom of the screen. Click it, and then you'll open up a list of available options. However, you want to focus on the choices to the upper right. You want to click on the News option, and doing so brings you to a screen split by Notifications and News. You want to shift to the right and go to News. This screen has a list of the latest updates from Niantic about the new events in Pokémon GO.

When you click on any of these, you can read the quick tidbit of information about the particular event, but at the bottom, it posts a direct link to Niantic's webpage. Click on the Blog link to go to their website. It may take a few seconds to load, and you may need to double-click it. When you're on Niantic's webpage, click on the "Support" option at the top, and you'll immediately go to the Pokémon GO Help Center.

You can also go to the "Settings" section of the Pokémon GO application and scroll down to the bottom of this section. You can click the "Get Support" and have access to a modified version of the Help Center. There's a list of different options here, such as top articles, release notes & known issues, trainer progress, finding evolving & hatching, buddy Pokémon, and much more. If you're looking for a particular subject you can click the magnifying icon at the top to refine your search. For those who need to speak directly to the support team, there's an option to speak to a Pokémon GO support bot from your application.

The Help Center is an excellent resource if you have any questions about how a particular mechanic in the game works or if you want to know about upcoming events in the game. For those who want to frequent this page, make sure to bookmark it on your phone or computer to make it easier to access in the future.

