How to Get Karrablast and Evolve it in Pokémon Sword and Shield

There is an army of Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Sword and Shield. One of them is Karrablast, a Bug-type Pokémon. Many are after it for eventually evolving it into its final form, Escavalier, a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon.

The best locations to find the little Karrablast is by investigating these areas in Sword and Shield:

Bridge Field when it's overcast

Giant's Cap when it's overcast

Hammerlocke Hills when it's raining or in a thunderstorm

Motostoke Riverbank when it's raining

Route 7 during any weather

Browse through any of these locations long enough, and you should run into a Karrablast. They're not too difficult to find, especially when you know when to look. You'll want to fight it like any other Pokémon by damaging to make it weak enough for capture. When you have it in your collection, you're ready to start considering when you want to evolve it.

There's a unique method to evolving Karrablast. Yes, you do need to trade it, but you need to trade it with a trainer who is going to give you a Shelmet, another Bug-type Pokémon. If you only trade Karrablast to a friend and they do not give you a Shelmet, it won't work. You need to meet these requirements to ensure it happens. When you finish, retrade the two Pokémon back to their respective trainers and you're good to go.

