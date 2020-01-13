How to Get the Tatsu in Warframe

The Tatsu in Warframe is a huge two-handed Kitana and is Revenant's signature weapon. It does innate Radiation damage and has a high Status chance, and long range. Kill enemies will create charges that be released as projectiles during slide attacks. These projectiles will seek enemies, then stun them.

The blueprint for the Tatsu can be purchased on the Market for 20,000 Credits, and the completed weapon can be bought for 275 Platinum, Warframe's premium currency.

The weapon can be built in the Foundry on the Orbiter using the following resources:

5,000 Credits

2 Argon Crystal

1200 Kuva

100 Auroxium Alloy

100 Hespazym Alloy

Argon Crystals can be found in missions that take place in the Void, while Kuva can be found during Kuva Siphon and Kuva Flood missions. Auroxium Alloy and Hespazym Alloy are both made from blueprints that can be purchased with Standing. You can get the Auroxium Alloy blueprint from Old Man Suumbaat at Cetus for Ostron Standing. The Hespazym Alloy blueprint can be bought from Smokefinger at Fortuna, for Solaris Standing.

The Tatsu has a 12 hour build time, which can be bypassed for 35 Platinum.

Tatsu Stats

Mastery Rank - 7

Attack Speed - 1.0

Range - 3m

Combo Duration - 5 seconds

Block Angle - 55 degrees

Riven Disposition - 1

Impact damage - 20

Puncture damage - 54

Slash damage - 68

Radiation damage - 72

Critical chance - 16 percent

Critical multiplier - 2.0x

Status chance - 28 percent

While you can go for a hybrid build that will buff both critical and status chance, a Condition Overload build is also worth exploring on this weapon. Reach or Primed Reach, drifting contact, Fury or Primed Fury, Condition Overload, and the 60/60 mods should give you plenty of damage.

Next page