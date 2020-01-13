How to Uninstall Escape from Tarkov

Realistic action first-person shooter Escape from Tarkov has rose to the top of live streaming platform Twitch after the introduction of Twitch Drops and paid influencer streams. However, the game can be frustrating for those that repeatedly die to annoying Scavs or lose newly acquired wealth, moments before reaching an extraction point.

While the hardcore role-playing game is addicting, players looking to take a break quickly find out that uninstalling the game isn’t that simple, especially if one plans to return later.

Situations and how to resolve them:

Can’t find Escape from Tarkov on the Windows ‘Installed Programs’ list?

Navigate to the Battlestate Games folder Ex. C:\Battlestate Games\BsgLauncher

Double click on the Uninstaller (unins000.exe or uninstall.exe)

Follow the steps provided

Can’t find the Uninstaller in the Battlestate Games folder?

Manually delete the game directory (installation folder) and other game files Go into the Escape from Tarkov Launcher settings to check the install location, if unsure

Download a Registry Cleaner (ex. CCleaner)

Run the cleaner to wipe registry keys and app data files that are related to Escape from Tarkov and Battlestate Games

Restart computer

Installing Escape from Tarkov after Uninstall, but still getting errors?

Follow the steps in situation above

Proceed to reinstall Escape from Tarkov

Next page