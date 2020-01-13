When is the Weekly Reset for Pokémon GO?

There's a weekly reset time in Pokémon GO. It's important to note when this weekly reset takes place so you can take advantage of a new series of challenges and rewards to do them when they first become available. Many trainers are interested in knowing about when their walking rewards become available again.

For those watching their walking rewards for the adventure sync, you don't have to wait too long. The weekly reset in Pokémon GO occurs every Monday at 9am during your local time. There's no time conversion needed.

If the adventure sync is not something you've heard about you can quickly add it to your Pokémon GO experience by following this information post by developers Niantic. They explain how it connects to your phone's health application where it tracks all the steps you take throughout the day while you have on your phone on you. The Pokémon GO application connects to you, allowing you to continue racking up steps and rewards without needing to have Pokémon GO activated. You don't have to leave your home, either, because you do it from a treadmill, too.

Players who walk a great distance over the week receive rewards for different distances:

5km: 20 Poké Balls

25km: 10 Great Balls, 500 Stardust

50km: 1,000 Stardust

100km: 16,000 Stardust

Make sure to check out the rewards you receive at the end of the reset. You should receive them shortly after the 9am reset goes through in your timezone.

