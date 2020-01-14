Where to Get Pokémon Sword and Shield's Expansion Pass for Cheap

The surprising news of an expansion pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield dropped last week, which will cover two DLC areas and over 200 new Pokémon that will be added to the game. The paid expansion pass was met with rapture by some fans, and a cold-shoulder from others as people disagreed about the business model.

The DLC will introduce two new areas, the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra, along with hundreds of new Pokémon for you to catch and add to your collection. Priced at $29.99 in America, and £26.99 in the UK, not everyone is a fan of having to pay that price. The good news is that some retailers will be selling it a little cheaper.

In the UK, CD Keys are selling the expansion pass for £21.49, while in North America, Instant Gaming is selling it for $28.38. While the savings are not enormous, any little extra money you can save is always a good thing. This is even more important if you own a copy of both Sword and Shield, as if you want to play the expansion pass content with both games, you will need to buy it twice. Other retailers will almost certainly be selling the expansion pass at a reduced price, so make sure you shop around before purchasing it.

When you go about ordering the expansion pass, make sure you are ordering the correct version for the game that you own. According to Nintendo, there are two different expansion passes, one for each game. If you don't have the games yet, you will be able to buy special bundles from the Nintendo eShop that will include the game of your choice and the relevant expansion pass.

