How to Get Ramen in Darwin Project

Darwin Project is a battle royal game that has a mix of the Hunger Games feel where players have to build arrows and keep track of their heat levels. Outside of the game, you want to acquire Ramen to purchase some of the cosmetic appearance items to make yourself stand out from the other players you're fighting against. There are several methods for obtaining Ramen.

The most straightforward way to get Ramen is to buy from the in-game store. It's considered the game's premium currency, so you directly pay with real-world money to have it added to your account. Here's how much you spend and how much Ramen you receive in return:

$1.99 - 200 Ramen

$9.99 - 1,000 Ramen + 100 bonus

$19.99 - 2,000 Ramen + 500 bonus

$39.99 - 4,000 Ramen + 1,500 bonus

If you're new to the game, there's a starter pack available for $14.99. It comes with seven cosmetic items, 1,100 Ramen, and 10 bonus fan gifts. For those who want to support this free-to-play game, this option could be a great way to see how much you like it going forward, even if you don't stick to playing it for too long.

The alternative to receive Ramen is to complete daily challenges. You can find these on the front page when you first start on the game on the lower right-hand corner. You should have a small list of challenges you can do, and you can see how much Ramen you receive for each challenge. These are daily challenges, so they reset at the end of the day with new ones. If there are any daily challenges, you don't like you have the option to replace it with another, but you can only do this once.

Darwin Project is available on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Next page