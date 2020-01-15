How to Pass Through 10 Rings Created by a Dash Ring item in Mario Kart Tour

You have a new array of challenges available in Mario Kart Tour. One of these challenges asks you to pass through 10 rings created by a dash ring item. Here's what you need to know to complete it.

The dash ring item that produces three blue rings the driver can pass through, which grants them a temporary speed boost. It's an exclusive made to be used by these characters:

Ludwig

Peach (Wintertime)

Rosalina

Rosalina (Halloween)

However, this does not mean if you do not have any of these characters that you cannot complete the challenge, though it helps. Any driver, including those who do not summon the blue rings, can pass through them when they spawn onto the track. If you see any of the above characters using this item, attempt to get in front of them or use the ring before they do. It will count toward your total.

Of course, having any of the characters makes completing the challenge a breeze. For those who don't you need to watch the roster more closely when you jump into a race. When you see any of the above drivers in your race, try to drive as close as to them as possible. You'll have a higher chance of making sure you notice when they use the ability to take advantage of it.

