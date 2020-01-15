Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Overtime Mission - Cameo Vs. Chic

The Cameo Vs. Chic mission might not be live in the game yet, but thanks to dataminer Lucas7Yoshi, we know that the mission will entail. Much like all the other Versus mission, this appears to net you a new style for the Cameo Battle Pass skin. Below you will find all the challenges:

Stage 1 - Reach Battle Pass Tier 80. Stage 2 - Complete the Cameo Vs. Chic Mission Objectives

Catch an item with a Fishing Rod at different locations with No Fishing Signs (0/3)

Consume an Apple, a Mushroom, and a Slurpshroom (0/3)

Search a Rare chest or supply llama (0/5)

Eliminations at different Named Locations (0/5)

Catch a fish at Lake Canoe, Lazy Lake, and Flopper Pond (0/3)

Visit a lonely recliner, a radio station, and an outdoor movie theater (0/3)

Get an elimination with an Assault Rifle, a Shotgun, and a Sniper Rifle (0/3)

Destroy a telescope, a television, and a telephone pole (0/3)

Search the hidden gnome found in between a race track, a cabbage patch, and a farm sign (0/1)

Dance at the top of Mount H7, Mount F8, and Mount Kay (0/3)

Most of these are quite simple, but we will be working on location guides for any of the awkward ones, so make sure to check back if you need help when these go live in the game.

The reward is unknown right now, but we assume that it will be in line with the other Versus missions and will get you a new style for Cameo.

